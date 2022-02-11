Does your roof need to be looked at? LNB Enterprises LLC can help

New Mexico Weather can be harsh and your roof is the first defense when protecting you.

Lucas Satterfield President of LNB Enterprises LLC stopped by New Mexico Living to give us the information on why it is important to have roof maintenance and how they can help with any and all your roofing needs. Sometimes we forget about the problem the weather can cause us and LNB can stop by for a free estimate to check out how your roof is holding up. When they work with you they offer a lifetime warranty that covers the products they use and labor as well, along with a few other options Satterfield explained. They are stocked up and have the products and labor force to bring your roof up to standards.

To schedule a free estimate, click here.

