Paula Rhodes filmmaker upcoming at the Santa Fe Film Festival 2022

Tonight at the Santa Fe Film Festival you can check out Paula Rhodes film.

Paula Rhodes star of the film stopped by New Mexico Living to give us all the details about what it was like to make the film and the inspiring moments that made it happen. It is a movie about her entire pregnancy with no script, the idea came from how being an artist and incorporating parenthood into that. Titled ‘Delicate State’, Rhodes explains her story to overall inspire those who are in a similar situation. With many awards and shown all over many screens this is a unique film you should see.

To find out more information and view the film click here.

