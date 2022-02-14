Graphicbliss LLC creates branding and marketing for local businesses, performers

Graphicbliss LLC is the parent company of several local magazine publications. They produce events, shows, and podcasts along with branding and marketing for local businesses. Founder of Graphicbliss LLC Teresa Robinson says her goal is to start bringing some quality events to New Mexico.

Robinson’s advice for anyone thinking about starting up a business is that it shouldn’t be about money. She says whatever you do, you should be doing it because you’re passionate about it. She also added don’t be afraid to start your own business and build your empire. “The most fearful experience, but worth it.”

For more information about Graphicbliss LLC, visit https://www.gblissdesigns.com/

