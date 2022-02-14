M’tucci’s offers healthy and flavorful dishes

Prep before the presentation. M’tucci’s puts a tremendous amount of work into their creations before plating them for their customers. Chef Shawn Cronin and Minister of Culture Howie Kaibel talked about one of the biggest parts of what makes M’tucci’s experience unique.

M’tucci’s offers six types of bread, all of which are made with a natural fermentation process. Healthy and flavorful without making people feel upset after eating it.

M’tucci’s is the celebration of la dolce vita — serious food in a warm environment. Gather, eat, talk, laugh, and connect with your community over a delicious meal. For more information, visit www.mtuccis.com/

