Waterford Upstart Program aims to help Pre-K children in New Mexico

Giving children every tool they can have for scholastic success is what the Waterford Upstart Program aims to do. The program is empowering families in New Mexico with the tools they need for their 4-year-old preschoolers to be prepared for kindergarten.

Kim Fischer, a national spokesperson for the Waterford Upstart Program, says it’s an at-home early education program that helps get kids ready to walk into school this fall confident and reading nearly at a first-grade level.

The program is free, all parents have to do is register their kids to see if they qualify. Fischer says parents don’t have to pay because it’s already funded in New Mexico. Once you get registered and qualify, they’ll supply families with the hardware they need. For more information, visit www.waterford.org/

