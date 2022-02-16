Animal Humane New Mexico | Pet of the Week Abigail

Animal Humane New Mexico is back again with their pet of the week!

Madison Beets PR/Media Manager for Animal Humane New Mexico stopped by New Mexico Living with an adorable furry friend. Abigail is a tri-color Dachshund cross mix who is about a year old, she is a food-motivated girl who is very social and very loving. She is a pup who enjoys things from taking a walk to just watching a movie, with a well-mannered charm about her. Currently, Animal Humane NM is operating on an appointment only at their main location and the westside is still taking walk-ins.

To find more furry friends and more about what they have going on, click here.

