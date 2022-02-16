The New Mexico Black Leadership Council has some events coming up

Finding ways to build sustainable leadership, create inclusive opportunities, and cultivate progressive partnerships.

Cathryn Mcgill Founder and Director of The New Mexico Black Leadership Council joined New Mexico Living to talk about their festival and all the events they have going on this month. This year the focus is on Black History to be a part of every day of the year, Mcgill explains that February becomes the ‘New Year’ of Black History that goes beyond just this month. Check out their big in-person event on February 27 and many more that they have going on throughout 2022 for all to enjoy and experience.

