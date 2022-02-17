Behind the scenes with Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its annual gala.

Shannon Jacques Chief Development Officer let us take a behind-the-scenes look with their coordination with Macy’s to get a look at the different outfit ideas for the big event. This year the gala event is spaced themed with a black-tie formal feel, La Noche Encantada is taking off on March 12, 2022, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m and you can still grab your tickets. Join us as New Mexico Living goes behind-the-scenes to check out what outfits you should put together for the big gala event, we truly enjoyed seeing what we should wear to the gala.

