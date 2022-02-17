MMA Fighter Davion Franklin overcoming the obstacles

From living in Albuquerque out of his car to becoming center stage at the Octagon.

MMA Fighter Davion Franklin joined New Mexico Living to discuss his upcoming match, about his life, and what he had to overcome. Franklin has been involved in sports throughout his whole life, he knew even after all his sports ventures he decided that MMA Fighting was the best route. He found MMA was an easy sail for him but COVID-19 has had some impacts on his fighting career. Franklins’ upcoming match gives him the opportunity to prove that he is the number one in his division.

To check out the match and more information, click here.

