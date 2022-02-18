Keeping your drinks warm | Best Reviews

You can become a barista in your own home with these tips and products from Best Reviews.

Jacob Palmer of Best Reviews joined New Mexico Living to give us some advice when making lattes, cappuccinos, and matcha. During these interesting winter days, it is best to drink something warm and any recipe is worth perfection. Matcha has become a more popular drink in recent times, Palmer explains what it is and where to grab the best one.

When it comes to coffee it is best to buy some freshly grounded beans and seeing which type you like or another option is grinding your own at home. If you are looking to step up your game try making the perfect cappuccino, Palmer again goes through this and how to make the best one at home. Trying these tips and tricks will give you the best warm drinks at home.

