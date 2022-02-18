Wise and Well with Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer covers PTSD

Life can put us through a number of challenges and they can be so traumatic we can develop things like post-traumatic stress disorder which can be difficult to manage.

Dr. Stevie Dejuan Springer stopped by New Mexico Living to give us a breakdown of helpful and approachable ways to manage PTSD. Dr. Springer made a wonderful roasted salmon dish that helps promote healthy omegas and fatty acids that help with brain health, which is beneficial when you have this disorder. It is very important to know about this disorder, it affects our adrenal glands and Dr. Springer explains how it is important to keep this organ healthy.

As Dr. Springer explains there are a number of tips that can help you learn how to manage and include helpful tips to be able to manage your PTSD.

To find out more or visit with Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer, click here.

