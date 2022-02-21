National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation talks about membership

Here to support culture.

Roberta Ricci Executive Director and Justin Martinez Development and Membership Manager for the NHCC Foundation joined New Mexico Living to talk about all the work they do. The National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation has a mission to preserve, promote, and advance all Hispanic people through experience, art, culture, and humanities. The NHCC Foundation has a membership program that allows people who follow their mission to be a part of their group, you will get benefits like free admission into the museum, discounts for various NHCC members, and connecting members in a personal way you are going to want to join ASAP.

Keep an eye out for their upcoming event, Maravilla 2022 Una Noche en Chile on August 13, 2022, at Hotel Albuquerque.

To find out more and become a member, click here.

