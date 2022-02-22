50-years in business, Clark’s Pet Emporium is here for a special day

If you are looking for a one-stop-shop for all your pet needs, we have found the place for you.

David Swope from Clark’s Pet Emporium and Desiree Crawley from Animal Welfare to give us details about a new partnership. Clark’s is celebrating 50-years in business and to show their appreciation for all their customers who come and donate to local non-profits, Clark’s has matched the full donation. During the month of January, their customers donated a total of $3,600 for the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department Clark’s has matched this and provided a check for $7.200.

