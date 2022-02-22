Community health care from Molina Health Care

Serving the communities health and wellness needs for New Mexicans for almost 25 years.

Dr. Irene Ortiz Chief Medical Officer and Buffie Saavedra Director of Community and Member Engagement for Molina Health Care stopped by New Mexico Living to give us the details about how they continue to impact the state. They have some tips during heart health month that will impact your life and reduce cholesterol. Here are some of their tips, adding a diet with a plant-based and whole-food diet, exercising at least 30 minutes a day, and finding ways to decrease stress in your life.

It is hard to change your diet and Molina Health Care has come up with a solution to help you eat that plant-based diet, the ‘Farm Box Program’ where you can get fresh fruits and veggies delivered right to your door.

