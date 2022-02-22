Learn how to end your eating disorder with Life with Lydia

Ending eating disorders.

Lydia Knight stopped by New Mexico Living to share her knowledge on eating disorders, how to recognize them, and eventually overcome them. Life with Lydia is a company that has a clear goal, to end eating disorders. This company donates a portion of its profits to charitable causes that are working to create a better world for women all around. Watch as Monica and Lydia discuss the importance of eating disorders and how we can get the help we need.

Eating disorders cause about 75% of women a struggle and the best thing to do is share your story so you can realize like most you are not alone with this disorder.

To contact Lydia and learn more, click here.

