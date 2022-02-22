The safety product for you | Steals & Deals

Today we have another deal for you, this product will provide safety and peace of mind.

Genevieve Gorder joined New Mexico Living to give all the details about this wonderful product. We have a jewelry line that can save your life, there is a button that allows you to text/call 5 contacts on your list. Sometimes we can’t get on our phone to alert authorities, this is the solution to solve that problem. Invisawear is stylish, safe, and convenient. Best of all you can get it for 30% off today.

