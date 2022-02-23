Animal Humane New Mexico | ‘Good Boy’ Pet of the Week

Where pets can find their ‘furever’ homes.

Madison Beets PR and Media Manager for Animal Humane New Mexico stopped by New Mexico Living this morning with a cute pup. Today we have Good Boy who is very smart, he already knows a few tricks but would love to learn more with some cheese for motivation. Good Boy is an unknown breed but any guess is good, his personality and charm stop the show.

Right now you can be a part of the ‘Change for Pets’ program that helps Animal Humane NM spay and neuter efforts in the facility. There is a monthly donation sign-up that helps all the pets there.

To find out more about all the adoptable pets or donate to the program, click here.

