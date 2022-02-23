Join Good Shepherd Center for an annual fundraiser

Here to honor a legend.

David Spitz and Charles Screinder from Good Shepherd Center stopped by New Mexico Living to talk about their event and what guests can expect this year. The Good Shepherd Center is planning a fundraiser dinner to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and to honor the legacy of the founder Brother Mathias Barret. Started in 1951 as a birthday dinner, they have grown this event to its 71st year of raising funds for the homeless in need.

The Good Shepherd Center event is happening on March 17 from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. For more, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...