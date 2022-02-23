Re-design your bathroom | Poulin Rebath

More than 230,000 people over 15 will visit the emergency room due to a fall, most happen in the bathroom.

Poulin Design Centers offer wonderful state-of-the-art home improvement solutions. We took a trip with Poulin Design Center Rebath to see how an Albuquerque resident got first-hand experience remodeling her bathroom. Homeowner Wilma Williams has been in a 35-year old house noticing that the old bathroom would cause issues for her family, she found the ‘aging in place solutions’ that can keep you in your home safely.

They have an array of bathroom designs to provide a safe environment from safety grab bars to fold-down shower seats there is something for anyone to feel safe and at home.

