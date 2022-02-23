Stay safe on the internet with advice from The PC Place

Staying safe on the internet can be hard.

Stephen Armijo President of The PC Place joined New Mexico Living to break down internet scams, reduce your chances of being a victim, and other PC information. Lately, it seems more and more difficult to avoid internet scams or crimes, scammers and hackers are becoming smarter making it difficult to stay one step ahead. As Armijo explains there are different scams going on and the newest scam is SIM cards.

On March 12 you can join The PC Places to provide books for those in the community.

To get help with your PC or any scam issues, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...