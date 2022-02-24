QC Kinetix of New Mexico specializes in joint pain

Joint pain is something a lot of people deal with, struggle with, and reduce their quality of life.

Derrick Harrison Co-owner and Raquel Garcia from QC Kinetix joined New Mexico Living to learn more about them and what they offer New Mexico. We hear about the most common causes that can cause joint pain like degradation of cartilage. QC Kinetix can help you figure out where the pain’s exact origin is and intensity to developed a treatment plan specific for patient needs.

They focus on using restorative medicine to give you a short treatment process and reduce expenses.

To get joint help and make an appointment, click here.

