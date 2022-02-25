AARP Tips for taxes

This past year congress expanded eligibility for the federal earned income tax credit, this could mean help for senior citizens.

Regina Martinez from the AARP Foundation joined New Mexico Living to explain more. Martinez discusses the EITC and they are giving assistance to those who qualify for the 2021 tax year, elders that are working can get this type of tax credit. Martinez is breaking down how to qualify and the steps you take to try and get this EITC when filing your taxes.

The AARP Foundation will be able to help you when filling out your taxes and answer any questions you have about the latest on EITC.

