K’Lynn’s Catering LLC | 6th annual crawfish boil

Unique, creative cuisine.

Karen Johnson-Bey Owner of K’Lynn’s joined New Mexico Living with a wonderful dish and to give us details about the 6th Annual Crawfish Boil. This is the real cajun cooking of Albuquerque and K’Lynn’s has the southern and cajun fusion to bring more flavor to you.

Today Karen brought in an amazing crawfish boil that has a nice spice to it. Join them on Saturday 26 for the seafood boil for over 230 pounds of wonderful crawfish. If you cannot make it this weekend you can always stop by to enjoy any of their amazing dishes.

To find out more, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...