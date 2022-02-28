MMA Fighter Davion Franklin is in the studio

If you are a fan of MMA this interview is for you.

Davion Franklin AKA “All Day” MMA Fighter stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss his career and the difficulties he had to overcome. Franklin has climbed up the ranks quickly with 5 professional fights and zero losses, this is the fighter to check out.

His road to MMA was not an easy one, traveling down to Albuquerque with $300 to his name and becoming a fighter on his mind, he was determined to beat the odds that he faced. After living out of his car, Franklin found a gym that was able to take him in and he built his fantastic career from then on.

To learn more about Davion Franklin, click here.

