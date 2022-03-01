Special Scratchers from the New Mexico Lottery

If you are feeling a bit lucky this new game is waiting for you.

Wendy Ahlm Director for Advertising and Marketing for the New Mexico Lottery stopped by New Mexico Living to give us all the details about their latest scratcher. They have released a sparkly scratcher where you can win up to $100,000 along with a second chance drawing that only New Mexico Lottery is involved in. You can take your chance to win 1 million dollars in this drawing, along with some other promotional prizes.

Buy your ticket, if you don’t win you can visit the promotions tab with NM Lottery, and you can be entered in that second drawing. As a reminder when you are buying these tickets, they support the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship.

