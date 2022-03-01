Travel tips to have a safe Spring Break

Springtime is around the corner and it is time to plan some vacations.

Dayvee Sutton of National Travel Reporter joined New Mexico Living to give us some tips on how to enjoy spring break. Traveling is a lot different nowadays with things constantly changing you may want to look at plans that won’t charge you large fees. Another thing to consider is travel times that are less active so you don’t have to deal with larger crowds like early morning or late night.

When it comes to COVID it is best to do the research and check out all the policies in place for each destination on your list. Finally, when packing you should keep a germ-killing kit as Sutton has.

To check out more tips and tricks from Dayvee Sutton, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...