Animal Humane New Mexico | Pet of the Week Marley

If you are looking for a four-legged friend to love, you have come to the right place.

Madison Beets PR and Media Manager for Animal Humane New Mexico stopped by New Mexico Living with an adoptable pup. Marley is full of energy for her age, she is a seven-year-old German Shepherd cross. Marley enjoys car rides, walks, and more to bring to your home. If you are looking for a dog she will be a perfect fit for a single dog home and is even part of their senior pet fees. If she seems like the fit for your home, go stop by Animal Humane NM today to meet her in person.

As always if you are looking to adopt, Animal Humane NM offers many perks and benefits when you are in their program, if there is a pet that looks like a great fit for you and your pet can receive a microchip, spay/neuter, and health checks services for free.

