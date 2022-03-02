Looking for a spicy weekend? Check out the Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show

New Mexico is known for having some of the spiciest food in the country.

Gwneth Doland Spokesperson for the Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show joined New Mexico Living to talk about the event and to show us some sauces that will be there. If you are a fan of heat you won’t want to miss out on this event and you may need a towel from all the sweat that comes from the heat. There are going to be many vendors showcasing what spicy items they have in store for you, you can stop by March 4 to 6 at Sandia Resort & Casino.

Watch Chad taste some sauces and let you know what he thinks.

To find out more or grab your tickets, click here.

