Musical Theatre Southwest is back with ‘Big Fish’

They are making a splash.

Jesse Miller and Brynlyn Loomis stars of the show stopped by New Mexico Living to give details about the upcoming show and why it is a must-see. Musical Theatre Southwest is back on the stage again with a production of ‘Big Fish.’ This project is two years in the making that is based on the novel and film that follows the story of Edward Bloom’s Giant Stories.

Musical Theatre Southwest will be showcasing the production from March 4 to 27 with shows on Friday and Saturday starting at 7:30 P.M. and Sundays at 2 P.M.

For tickets and information, click here.

