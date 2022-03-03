Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce has an update for March

March has been very busy for AHCC, from mentorship opportunities to training for small business owners throughout the metro.

Chief Development Officer Shannon Jacques stopped by New Mexico Living to give us all the details about what they have going on this month. They have a new program that is launching on March 16 from 4 P.M – 6 P.M. to showcase the Women’s Program at the AHCC, this has been years in the making and you won’t want to miss out. If cyber threats and security are something you are looking to gain more knowledge on there is an event for you, happening on March 4 from 11:30 A.M – 1:30 P.M.

The other upcoming program is the Procurement Series running through March 8 which is there for businesses who need and want to learn more about doing business within the government.

