Blake’s Lotaburger has a new sandwich

Blake’s Lotaburger is expanding its menu…for a limited time.

Tina Torres and Rebecca Wilson Regional Managers for Blake’s Lotaburger stopped by New Mexico Living to show off some new menu items. If a burger, chicken sandwich, or even a breakfast burrito doesn’t sound good you can grab a new fish sandwich or a three-piece fish boat. This menu item includes fresh-caught fish with a green chile tartar sauce, Chad truly enjoyed that sauce.

You can try that latest sauce and fish items at any Blake’s location starting today through April 14.

To find a location near you, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...