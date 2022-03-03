KRQE Cares joins New Mexico Living

Everyone loves getting a new pair of shoes, some kids don’t get them often.

Carolyn Rush KRQE Community Relations Director and Mitzi Holmes Assistance League of Albuquerque Volunteer joined New Mexico Living to discuss this fundraising event, the importance, and how the community can join in. The KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids is a campaign where they provide shoes for children who are in Title 1 Schools, without the funding from our viewers we would not be able to give these items to kids.

We have found that when we provide children with the right tools like shoes it makes a huge impact on their day-to-day lives. No matter what, we have always found a way to provide. On March 3 from 4 P.M. – 7 P.M., we will have a phone bank where you can donate.

To find out how to help or donate, click here.

