AARP Foundation | New Tax Credit

There is a new tax credit available for millions of Americans that could put lots of money in your pocket.

The AARP Foundation joined New Mexico Living to talk about who qualifies, how you can claim it, and how much money you can get. Congress is expanding the credibility of being able to receive the ‘Earned Income Tax Credit’, you can qualify if you make less than $27,380 with no dependents and up to $57,414 if you do have dependents. There are also a few factors that play into it as well.

You can get up to $15,000 on this benefit but only if you have earned income in 2021. The AARP Foundation can provide free tax services and help you see if you can qualify for this program.

