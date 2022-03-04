National Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show | The Spicy Shark

Are you feeling the heat yet?

The National Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show is kicking off today, showcasing a number of foods and sauces that will have you grabbing a water bottle and a towel. We have a company that will be at the show, Owner and Founder of The Spicy Shark is here to show us some of his products and let us know where he will be at. Check it out as Chad and Monica take on the heat.

The event is going on from March 4 – 6 at Sandia Resort and Casino and you can find The Spicy Shark at booth 228.

To grab your tickets, find the products, and more click here.

