Free Programs from Waterford Upstart

Waterford Upstart is bringing programs to New Mexican families.

Kim Fischer from Waterford Upstart joined New Mexico Living to talk about the news they have and what it means for you. They have partnered with New Mexico Childhood and Education Department to provide this program to all of those who need this in New Mexico, at no cost to you. This program offers children the learning tools so they are ready for Pre-K, they are teaching children how to read, sound out words, and more.

This is more than an online program, they also provide coaching for families, notifications about lessons, and social conversations all to keep the learning going beyond the online programs they provide.

