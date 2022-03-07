Steals & Deals|Beauty Treatment

We know you’ll love this.

Today we are bringing back a best seller for at-home beauty treatments, that will erase fine lines, wrinkles, and turn back the clock while you sleep. Genevieve Gorder joins New Mexico Living to give us all the details about this stunning deal. Wrinkles Schminkles is a medical-grade silicone to treat your forehead, eyes, mouth, and more to correct and prevent wrinkles from home while you sleep.

To grab yours or find more deals, click here.

