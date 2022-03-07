Wise and Well with Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer|Immune System

We are still trying to figure out what it feels like to go back to normal while keeping ourselves healthy.

Dr. Stevie Dejuan Springer stopped by New Mexico Living to talk with us about how to build and maintain a strong immune system. We know our immune system is there to help us fight off viruses, the skin, the gut, and white blood cells are there to provide that protection and learn to create that defense we need to fight off those problems we have. Dr. Springer explains what and how we can build up our immune system with some tips like vitamin C, Zinc, and garlic.

To schedule an appointment or find out more, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...