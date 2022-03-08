NM Aging and Long-Term Services Department ask ‘Who is your Rosie?’

March is Women’s History Month.

Katrina Hotrum-Lopez Secretary for New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department and her month Pansy Baker stopped by New Mexico Living to give information about their project and how the community can get involved. They decide to honor women that inspire us, work, and who made a difference. You can showcase the “Rosie” in your life by submitting a photo and short story to their Instagram.

To find out more information, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...