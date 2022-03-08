Community

Steals & Deals | Phone Case

By on

We take our phones everywhere and sometimes it is hard to keep try of them, cleaning, and protecting them from damage.

Genevieve Gorder joined New Mexico Living to discuss a product that will keep your phone safe, secure, and usable. This is a buy one get one free, Touch Screen Purse. It keeps your phone attached to your hip in a secure spot while being able to use your phone. Get yours today so you can keep your keys, money, and more.

