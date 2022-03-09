Comcast talks Internet Security and Affordable Services

As we move into a digital world, staying safe on the internet is a priority.

Chris Dunkeson Vice President of Comcast stopped by New Mexico Living to talk about internet safety and their current program. Dunkeson explains the process of data and cyber security, we have been doing more tasks online this is when the scammers and hackers come out to try and get into your virtual neighborhood. Unfortunately, most devices can become easily comprised but Dunkeson has the tips to help you avoid these security threats.

Here are some tips that will help you stay safe by a using multi-factor authentication, using different passwords for accounts, checking your internet provider to see what security they have, and thinking before you click that link.

You can also check out The Affordable Connectivity Program and see if you qualify, click here.

