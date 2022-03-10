KRQE Cares is back to provide shoes for kids

Helping the children within our community.

KRQE Cares is a program that is dedicated to providing items to make sure children in Title One schools in the Albuquerque area have the resources they need from items like shoes and school supplies. We would not be able to provide these items without the generosity of our viewers.

Carolyn Rush with KRQE Media Group and Buffie Saavedrea from Molina Healthcare stopped by New Mexico Living to give us all the details about the upcoming KRQE Cares Phone Bank. The phone bank will be live from 4 P.M. – 7 P.M. on March 10 and if you cannot make it you can click here to donate now anytime anywhere.

Like this: Like Loading...