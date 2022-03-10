Taco Cabana brings some delicious food

We are in the kitchen cooking up some delicious food.

Ed Rodriguez President and Owner of Taco Cabana stopped by New Mexico Living to give us some information about the company and show off some spectacular dishes. You can expect a made from scratch meal, good home cooking, and a nice feel-good spot, we are featuring an item the Tampico shrimp. They sell a lot of their quesadillas during this time of year to stop by and grab any dish with some shrimp included.

Watch as Ed puts together a delicious meal!

To stop by or order today, click here.

