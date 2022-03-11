The wonders of ‘Beyond Van Gogh’

You can experience the wonders of this extraordinary art exhibit.

The brilliant works of Vincent Van Gogh are coming to life in a never before seen fashion with ‘Beyond Van Gogh.’ This is a touring exhibition that has finally made its stop in Albuquerque, we had an opportunity to learn more about this unique experience from an Art Historian Fanny Curtat.

You can experience this stunning event from now until May 1, 2022.

To grab your tickets and learn more, click here.

