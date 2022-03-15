Silver Horizons New Mexico and Thrift Smart senior services

Offering assistance to senior citizens in central New Mexico.

The mission is clear to provide critical help for senior citizens who have limited income, they work closely to help seniors feel safe and secure while remaining in their homes. They have a hope, to improve their quality of life. Robert Slezak and Cecilia Webb joined New Mexico Living to give us more details about their mission and the Thrift Smart program.

Silver Horizons helps the neediest and lowest income seniors within the community to give them home improvements, food services, and even yard services. For 41 years they have been serving about 6,000 seniors per month and are looking to expand to Santa Fe. Don’t forget to stop by their thrift store to help fund their programs.

