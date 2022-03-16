American Lung Association is holding the ‘2022 Fight for Air Climb’

Here to make an impact.

We had Robert Digneo and Captain Martin Salazar join New Mexico Living to give us all the details about this event. There are thousands of New Mexicans that are affected by lung disease and for years the Albuquerque Fire Academy has been hosting the ‘Fight for Air Climb.’ You can join them at the Albuquerque Training Academy where you can challenge yourself physically while raising funds for the local Office of the American Lung Association.

The ‘2022 Fight for Air Climb’ is happening on April 9, 2022 starting at 9 A.M. and you can register here.

