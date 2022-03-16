New Mexico Living takes a visit to Neighbors Westside Bar and Grill

Unique flavor combinations and a friendly vibe are on the menu.

Monica took a trip to check out the Neighbors Westside Bar and Grill where you are guaranteed to leave 100% satisfied with many of their mouthwatering dishes. Monica took a big bite into two of their premier dishes. Take a trip with us as we visit through the restaurant with General Manager Akio Aragon-Goe as he explains what they have going on at their family-friendly spot.

To stop by and check out all of their unique menu items

