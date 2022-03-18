New Mexico Corrections Department discusses Health Services

They are here to oversee the state’s prison facilities to ensure safety.

Wence Asonganyi Health Services Administrator for NMCD joined New Mexico Living to discuss the health services that are provided in NMCD and the job opportunities they have. They provide quality health care services and they choose to bring in individuals that are dedicated to providing the top care to those who are in the walls of the facility. They are currently looking for a number of positions to fill, that cover medical, mental health, and more.

This is a unique place to work for, there is nowhere else you can get this experience from. To see a full list of jobs, click here.

