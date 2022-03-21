“Normal Aging” or early Alzheimer’s with the Alzheimer’s Association

Learn to understand your health.

A new report from the Alzheimer’s Association has shown that individuals and medical providers are having a hard time diagnosing normal aging or early Alzheimer’s.

Vice President of the Alzheimer’s Association Morgan Daven joins New Mexico Living to give us the breakdown of their recent report and what mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is. 1 in 7 Americans who experience MCI end up developing dementia, it is important to get to with your doctor if you are experiencing symptoms.

