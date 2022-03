When we use our phones often, that can drain the battery quickly.

Genevive Gorder from Steals and Deals joined New Mexico Living to show us a product that can help keep your phone charged. Rush Charge is a rechargeable battery bank that has about 30 hours of charging capability, you can charge both at the same time. You can charge a number of devices from phones to tablets and more.

To find more great deals, click here.