Are you ready for the Professional Bull Riders?

Founded back in 1992, Professional Bull Riders (PBR) are bringing the world’s best riders to venues across the country and around the world.

And Albuquerque is next on that list. If you are looking to experience the adrenaline of this fueled in-person event you are in luck! The PBR tour is on and is stopping by Albuquerque for the Ty Murray Invitational the weekend of March 25 – 27. Ty Murray Former President of PBR and Dakota Louis Professional Bull Rider stopped by New Mexico living to give us all the details about the event. They will be at The Pit to give you the show of a lifetime.

To learn more and grab your tickets, click here.